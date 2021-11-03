A Pawhuska woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision just west of Bartlesville Tuesday evening.

OHP reports the collision took place just before 8 pm on US Highway 60 and County Road 3007, approximately 1 mile west of Bartlesville, OK, Osage County.

A 2017 Honda Ridgeline driven by Debra Cook of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. was stopped at a stop sign facing southbound on County Road 3007.

A 1998 Nissan Frontier driven by Michael Hearing of Pawhuska was driving westbound on United States Highway 60.

OHP reports Cook pulled out in front of Hearing and Hearing's vehicle impacted Cook's on the driver's side.

After impact, Cook's vehicle departed the road to the right coming to rest approximately 15 feet from the point of impact. Hearing's vehicle departed to the right approximately 5 feet coming to rest on the fog line.

Both Michael Hearing and his passenger, Karen Hearing, wer transported by Bartlesville EMS to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. Michael Hearing was not admitted, however, Karen Hearing was later admitted to St. Johns Tulsa with trunk internal, trunk external, and leg injuries.