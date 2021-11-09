Posted: Nov 09, 2021 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Schools will honor veterans this Thursday with a car parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the high school softball field. The Pawhuska Police and Fire Departments will escort veterans around the hospital, Indian Camp Elementary School, Elementary School, Middle School and the High School so that they can be recognized.

Additionally, the OSSAA is allowing all veterans and a guest into all high school playoff games for free this Friday. All you need to do is show your military ID or driver's license showing your military status. Tickets may be picked up at the administration office.