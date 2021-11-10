Posted: Nov 10, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville residents have been without a recycling center for nearly a year, but beginning on Monday that will change, as Public Works Director Keith Henry says the center will now be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Henry explains who is assisting the City in this project and details what they are accepting at the site.

Henry hopes this will be a successful venture for the City and is a service that Bartlesville residents will use.

The center is located at 10th and Virginia and will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those three days.