Posted: Nov 11, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2021 1:51 PM

Max Gross

Nowata Public Schools held its annual Veterans Day assembly on Thursday morning. NPS invites veterans from every military branch to be honored each year. The Nowata FFA was on hand to present the colors.

There were several musical performances as a part of the assembly as well. The Nowata Choir sang, “God Bless The USA.” And Nowata band played, “Let Freedom Ring.” Nowata American Legion Post 101 presented a bell ringing ceremony. A member explained the significance of the bells.

43 different veterans from around the Nowata community attended the ceremony.

A FULL ARCHIVE OF THE ASSEMBLY CAN BE VIEWED HERE.