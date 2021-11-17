Posted: Nov 17, 2021 7:29 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 7:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) will benefit from Chick-fil-A Bartlesville's Cookies for a Cause this month.

From now through Wednesday, Dec. 1st, 10-percent of sales from all of Chick-fil-A Bartlesville's chocolate chunk cookies will go towards BRUW's 2021 Annual Campaign.

This deal applies to individually wrapped cookies, six-count cookies, and cookie trays. You have two weeks to get a sweet treat for a sweet cause.