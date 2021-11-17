Posted: Nov 17, 2021 1:36 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The latest data showing the number of COVID-19 cases across Osage County wasn't available on Monday, as the State Department of Health's website had been down. Numbers has been on a steady decrease, but Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts wants to remind everyone of the protocols that the county has put in place.

It remains optional for the public to wear face coverings into county-owned buildings and up to each elected official as to how they wish to run his or her office regarding a mask policy.