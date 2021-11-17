Posted: Nov 17, 2021 2:04 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Recycling Center opened up on Monday for the first time in nearly a year after a fire occurred at the Tulsa processing center. The City-owned facility is playing host to a California-based company called Replenysh, and the center hauled in 30 bags on the first day alone. Public Works Director Keith Henry hopes the public will enjoy taking advantage of the free service.

The center is open on Monday's, Wednesday's and Friday's from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cardboard, steel cans and aluminum cans are just a few of the things they accept.