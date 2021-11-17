Posted: Nov 17, 2021 3:16 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Prevention Program kicked off its Fall Scavenger Hunt on Wednesday and will be running through Tuesday, November 30th. Those who complete all of the tasks will be eligible to win door prizes.

To play the fall-themed scavenger hunt, download the GooseChase iOS or Android App. You can play as a guest or create a personal account with your own username and password. Then search for the Fall Scavenger Hunt game and follow the prompts to set up a team. For more information, call 918-287-5595.