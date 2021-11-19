Posted: Nov 19, 2021 9:03 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 9:03 AM

Tom Davis

Over 800 people were served last Saturday durng the Warm Up Bartlesville event at the Bartlesville Community Center parking lot with Get Real Ministries.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Pastor Rando Gamble and his wife Shiloh with Get Real Ministries thanked everyone who participated and/or sponsored the effort to get coats and blankets to those in need ahead of winter.

The Gambles also invited the public to share in their monthly Jesus Burger event at their warehouse behind the FYC Convenience Store on 14th Street at 6pm on Saturday, November 20.

Pastor Rando said more coats will be available at the Jesus Burger for those in need.