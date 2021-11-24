Posted: Nov 24, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2021 9:41 AM

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits decreased to 199,000 last week, that being a 52 year low. This could be a sign that the economy continues to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is believed that seasonal adjustments around the Thanksgiving Holiday contributed to the large drop, which was much larger than expected. The four-week average dropped by 21,000 as well. Since topping 900,000 in early 2021, the numbers have steadily dropped and are now below pre-pandemic levels.

Around two million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment checks last week and despite the recent good news, economists believe the job market will continue to be volatile.