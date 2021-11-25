Posted: Nov 25, 2021 8:04 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2021 8:05 AM

Tom Davis

Thirty-four years of giving will be celebrated on Saturday, December 3, as the 34th Annual Bartlesville Motorcycle Toy Run steps off at 2pm.

Please drop off a toy for child at the staging area which is the parkling lot near Arby's at 3005 SE Frank Phillips Blvd in Bartlesville at noon. Santa will be there to help put the toys on the truck.

All motorcyclists are welcome, but you don't have to be on two wheels to contribute to the cause. The toys will be given to the Bartlesville Salvation Army for distribution.

The parade of motorcylces steps off at to 2pm along Frank Phillips Blvd to Bucy at to the Salvation Army where BBQ sandwiches will be served to the riders.