Posted: Nov 30, 2021 1:04 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2021 1:20 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford leads a press conference ahead of the Supreme Court's scheduled oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

During the press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Lankford discussed the importance of protecting life. Lankford said he believes the Supreme Court will take up the legal argument, the scientific examination, and will look at Roe v. Wade in a whole new way. He says he believes America will return to where it was pre-1973, where each state made their own decisions to protect the lives of every single child.

Oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 10:00 a.m.

Lankford says this case would directly challenge Roe v. Wade. He says it would be one of the greatest days for the human race if we could end all abortions everywhere and declare in one voice that every life matter.

As noted by Lankford, Roe v. Wade is 48-years-old.

Joining Senator Lankford was Steve Daines (R-MT), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), John Thune (R-SD), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Roger Marshall, M.D., (R-KS), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Todd Young (R-IN), Bill Cassidy, M.D., (R-LA), and Mike Lee (R-UT).