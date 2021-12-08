News
Government
Posted: Dec 08, 2021 1:58 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 2:12 PM
Lankford Stands to Stop Biden's Vaccine Mandate
U.S. Senator James Lankford continues to stand up for Oklahoma workers against what he calls President Biden’s vaccine mandate.
During a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the Senate’s vote to disapprove of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers, Lankford shared stories about how the mandate has negatively impacted them.
Lankford said some are facing Christmas this year wondering whether they will have a job in January because of the mandate.
The Senate is set to vote on Wednesday evening on the federal government’s vaccine mandate on private companies. With the recent addition of Democrat Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the resolution to stop the mandate will likely pass the Senate in a simple majority and would now face a simple majority vote in the House of Representatives.
Background
- Earlier this week, Lankford joined Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) in a op-ed discussing the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to stop Biden’s mandate on the private sector. The CRA vote this evening will put every US Senator on record to say where they stand on vaccine mandates.
- On November 12, the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
- On November 3, Lankford led 39 of Republican senators in a press conference to fight to overturn Biden’s mandate.
