Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator James Lankford continues to stand up for Oklahoma workers against what he calls President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

During a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the Senate’s vote to disapprove of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers, Lankford shared stories about how the mandate has negatively impacted them.

Lankford said some are facing Christmas this year wondering whether they will have a job in January because of the mandate.

The Senate is set to vote on Wednesday evening on the federal government’s vaccine mandate on private companies. With the recent addition of Democrat Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the resolution to stop the mandate will likely pass the Senate in a simple majority and would now face a simple majority vote in the House of Representatives.

