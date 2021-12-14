Posted: Dec 14, 2021 7:52 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2021 7:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The work is finished and now Copan Public Schools will show off its new Agriculture Building.

An open house tour of the facility will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Copan Superintendent Chris Smith invited you to come and see the new Ag Building. Smith says they are so thankful to the community for supporting their last bond issue. He says the community has always supported their small school and that they couldn't have done it without them.

Photo courtesy: Copan Public Schools