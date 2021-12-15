Posted: Dec 15, 2021 10:14 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2021 10:14 AM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County actor has passed away. Larry Sellers, who starred in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, passed away at the age of 72 last Wednesday. His son, Jerry Wolf confirmed the death and had this to say on his passing:

“Rest in power dad. I love you tremendously. I’m incredibly grateful for you. We will miss you and carry on with your grit and good humor.”

Sellers grew up in Pawhuska where he was a great athlete and upon graduation he enlisted into the U.S. Navy. Sellers then moved to California where he was first a stuntman before becoming an actor. Sellers also taught a beginners class for the Osage Language Department.

(Photo Courtesy of the Osage News.)