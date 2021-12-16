Posted: Dec 16, 2021 12:46 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2021 1:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma State Representative Sean Roberts, a Republican of Hominy, announces plans to file cost of living adjustment (COLA) legislation in the upcoming session.

In a statement, Rep. Roberts said :

"The policies instituted by the Biden Administration are leading to catastrophic inflation across the board that is hurting Oklahoma families. We are seeing the result of these un-American policies at the gas pump, at the grocery store, in our supply chain issues and in basically every facet of our daily life. Since the federal government is failing to protect our citizens from Biden-flation, it is incumbent on the Legislature to do what we can to protect Oklahomans from the harmful effects of these policies."

Roberts' House Bill 2852 will grant COLAs based on inflation during the Biden Administration to those in the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System, the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System, the Uniform Retirement System for Justices and Judges, the Teachers' Retirement System of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System and the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System.

Roberts added, "This is just another way we can continue to fight back against federal overreach from the Biden Administration. Their policies are destroying the foundation of our country, and here in Oklahoma we are not going to just accept those policies and roll over. I am committed to continuing to fight for our citizens and I hope my colleagues will join me."

Legislators have until Jan. 20, 2022, to formally introduce bills and joint resolutions for the upcoming session which begins on Feb. 7.