Posted: Dec 22, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2021 2:42 PM

Garrett Giles

City of Dewey offices will be closed for the holidays.

City Manager Kevin Trease says City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Christmas. Trease says this means trash services will not run again until Monday, Dec. 27. He says they will also be closed on New Year's Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Year's Day.

Police and fire services will operate as normal. City activities will be back at it on Monday, Jan. 3, after New Year's Day.