Posted: Dec 23, 2021 1:32 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2021 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

In a two week period ending on Monday, January 3rd, it is estimated that 125,000 people are scheduled to fly out of the Tulsa International Airport. That is a 25 percent increase from two years ago, which is before the COIVID-19 pandemic rocked the travel industry.

Many flights are expected to take off early each morning and Chief Commercial Officer for the Tulsa International Airport, Andrew Pierini gives a few tips to those of you who will be taking to the skies.

Federal mask mandates are still in place when on airport property and when on the airplane as well.