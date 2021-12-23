Posted: Dec 23, 2021 10:37 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2021 9:08 AM

Garrett Giles

Friends in Deed, Inc. is ready for its annual Christmas Day dinner.

George Halkiades says the free dinner will take place at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ, 3700 Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. He invites you to come on out and eat with them for the holiday.

An average of 900 meals are served during this event. Halkiades says they typically feed 400 to 450 people at the church alone. He says they deliver meals to those that need it and send meals to the jail, too.

The goal is to take care of people. Halkiades says they want to provide a space where people can be with others. He says they want to make this event a joyous occasion for all.

If you need a ride to the church or need a meal delivered, call 918.914.1152.

This will be the 18th Christmas Day dinner that Friends in Deed, Inc. has served over the years. The meal use to be held at the old American Legion building in Bartlesville before they outgrew the space. Halkiades says the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ has been gracious ever since to host the dinner. He says the meal has been served at the church for 15 years or so.

The dinner has been served on warms days and it has been served on days where there was ice and cold conditions. Rain or shine, Halkiades says seeing the smiles on people's faces and the enthusiastic volunteers makes this event special. He says he get pumped up when they carry out this service.

Some COVID-19 precautions are still being take for the dinner. Halkiades says there will be six seats per table as opposed to the regular eight seats per table. He says they will encourage you to wear masks. Volunteers will be asked to wear masks.

Over 30 turkeys had been thawing at the church to get the ball rolling on the holiday feast. Halkiades thanks the Doenges Family of Autos, Agape Mission of Bartlesville, the Copan Truck Stop and others that have donated turkeys to Friends in Deed, Inc. He says this event would not be possible without the help of these sponsors and the volunteers that come out to help every year.

If you wish to make a monetary donation to Friends in Deed, Inc., simply send a check to the Bartlesville Community Foundation (BCF). Halkiades says all you have to do is put Friends in Deed, Inc. on the memo line. BCF is located at 208 E. 4th Street in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74003. You can call BCF at 918.337.2287 or visit their website.