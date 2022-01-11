Posted: Jan 11, 2022 10:18 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2022 10:56 AM

Garrett Giles

A man loses consciousness while driving and runs his vehicle into the back of a building in Bartlesville.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Kelley Thomas, the accident occurred just prior to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Capt. Thomas says the man was traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard when he suffered a medical situation. He says the driver lost consciousness and crossed into oncoming traffic before he traveled off the roadway, bounced off of a tree and ran into the back of a building. No one was hurt and the driver was uninjured.

The driver hit the back of HearingLife at 2230 SE Washington Boulevard, Suite 101. Capt. Thomas says the back of the building took minimal damage from the accident. He says the man was not transported to the hospital unless he went by private vehicle.