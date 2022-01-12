Posted: Jan 12, 2022 10:01 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2022 10:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education receives recognition for their hard work and their willingness to serve the kids of the Dewey community.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says January is School Board Appreciation Month, so he wanted to take a moment to thank the DPS Board of Education. Vincent says the last 1.5 to 2 years have been a lot more difficult than it traditionally would be. From Vincent's position, he wanted to thank the Board for being steady. He says the district staff and the administration appreciates the work they do, too.

Serving on the DPS Board of Education is Amy LaSpisa (President), David Chancellor (Vice President), Amanda Guilfoyle (Clerk), David Cleveland and Ryan Higbee.

Pictured from left to right: David Chancellor, Amanda Guilfoyle, David Cleveland and Ryan Higbee.

Not pictured: Amy LaSpisa.