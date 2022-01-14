Posted: Jan 14, 2022 7:54 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2022 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 19, due to the holiday. Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, for their trash to be collected.

The City Recycle Center, located at 10th Street and Virginia Avenue, will also be closed. The center will re-open as normally scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no interruptions.

City offices will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 18.