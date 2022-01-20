Posted: Jan 20, 2022 10:36 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2022 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The family of a Collinsville police officer who passed away in an off-duty traffic accident last year is coming together to help children involved in child abuse cases.

Chad Goodner’s family went throughout the Collinsville community and collected nearly 700 items. These blankets and stuffed animals were then donated to the Child Abuse Network in Goodner’s honor. They say this will be enough to stock their comfort closet for five months.

The Collinsville Fraternal Order of Police, Ramona and Skiatook Police Departments, Langston University, The Police Department at Tulsa Community College and Collinsville City Hall all assisted.