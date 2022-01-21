Posted: Jan 21, 2022 11:06 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Get the good times rolling with Mardi Gras 2022 in Bartlesville.

Martha's Task Executive Director Laura Walton says the 43rd Annual Bartlesville Mardi Gras party will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at St. John's Father Lynch Hall, located at 8th Street and Keeler Avenue. Walton says Martha's Task is excited to bring back Mardi Gras in 2022. She says they couldn't hold the event in-person last year.

Admission is $60 per person, which includes a Cajun dinner by Smoke 'N' Gumbo Catering, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. Walton says the silent auction will host a whole slew of items, including jewelry, a poker set, an automobile basket, movie baskets and much more. She says it is bound to be a great time with just about everything for you to bid on.

Walton says Bartlesville Mardi Gras started at St. James Catholic Church over four decades ago. She says the committee that put the event on decided to make it a fundraiser event for Martha's Task over time. She says the long-time tradition full of fun and excitement has been a great benefit to the non-profit for 10 or 12 years now.

All funds raised benefit Martha's Task, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping low income women improve their lives one stitch at a time. Walton says Martha's Task teaches sewing classes to women. She says they pay the women for their training. The seamstresses get paid 100-percent of the profits of everything that they sell in the store at Martha's Task.

Martha's Task has an emergency assistance program, too. Walton says they will help women with immediate needs. She says women can come in and make simple crafts in order to pay for prescriptions, bills, etc.

For reservations and tickets call 918.336.8275 or drop by 718 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

You can send an email to marthastask@yahoo.com. Tickets can even be purchased at eventbrite.com.