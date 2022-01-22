Posted: Jan 22, 2022 9:33 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2022 3:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The community gathers to celebrate the life of a Bartlesville icon, believer and friend.

Services for Jim Bohnsack were held in the Bartlesville High Fine Arts Auditorium on Saturday morning. Bohnsack passed away at the age of 61 in Titusville, Florida on Dec. 17, 2021.

Among the speakers was former Oklahoma State Representative Earl Sears, former Oklahoma State Senator John Ford, former NASA Administrator and U.S. Congressman Jim Bridenstine, Bartlesville Radio General Manager Kevin Potter, State Senator Julie Daniels, Bartlesville Councilwoman Billie Roane, and Donny Story, Arvest Bank President of Fayetteville, Arkansas. John B. Kane, President of the College High School Class of 1978, led a flag salute. Bohnsack's prayer partner, Marilyn King, led the opening prayer.

Bartlesville Radio's Kevin Potter quoted Bohnsack during the service, saying, "Everything here [in this life] is nothing but leaves and confetti. Potter said the only things that mattered to him were his God, his family, and the friends that loved him in that order.

Bohnsack met his wife, Denise Stanberry Bohnsack, of Dewey, at the Bartlesville Sooner Park 4th of July celebration in 1982. Jim would say, "We met on the 4th and have had a blast ever since!" They were married less than a year later on June 18, 1983. Jim and Denise were married for 38 years, and they had two sons – James and Barry.

Denise said her husband loved Bartlesville and everyone in it, but above all else, he loved the God he served. She asked those gathered at BHS and watching online to continue to love each other, care for one another, serve each other, serve God, and honor the Bartlesville community because of Jim's love for it.

Pictured right: Denise Bohnsack reflects on her husband's life while sharinv a special message of love, hope and community.

A native and proud Bartian, Bohnsack was born to Milton and Wanda Bohnsack, on January 18, 1960. Bohnsack grew up on 9th Street in downtown and attended Garfield Elementary, Central Middle School and College High School. Jim attained his finance degree at the University of Oklahoma and his Master's degree at the University of Tulsa. He acquired several additional degrees in banking and trust.

Bohnsack started his career working summers as an accountant at Phillips Petroleum Company but spent the majority of his career at First National Bank, which became Weststar Bank, and then Arvest Bank. Jim was moderator of the Friday Financial Forum for many years and was known for his quick wit and corny jokes. He was an Executive Vice President when his career was cut short due to his terminal health condition. He was proud of and loved his Arvest family.

Donny Story reflected on his friendship with Bohnsack and their time together at Arvest. Story commented on Jim's tremendous faith and encourages you to make the same preparations in your own heart with Jesus Christ so we can all be together. He says Jim was one of a kind and he will be deeply missed on this earth, but he knows he will see his friend again.

In life, Bohnsack served as President of the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, charter member and President of the Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary, and served on the board of the Bartlesville Community Foundation. Bohnsack was instrumental in passing two bond issues benefiting Bartlesville schools and led one to build a new police station out of the flood plain. Jim worked with Tri County Technology to create the areas FIRST Robotics team. He served as Rally Master for the Bartlesville Unstoppable event designed to bring the community together after it was announced Phillips Petroleum would be moving its headquarters to Houston.

Pictured right: Jim Bohnsack sports his "Bartlesville Unstoppable" shirt.

Bohnsack was patriotic, loved his country and community. Jim particularly respected veterans, policeman and first responders. He felt all Americans should be grateful for their sacrifice and service and hosted events to honor them whenever possible.

Jim Bohnsack is survived by his wife Denise Stanberry Bohnsack, his sons, James Bryan and Barry James, his sister, Sue Nickels, his sister, Jane Bousum and husband Chris, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles, and in laws.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation here.

You can watch KWONTV.com's stream of Bohnsack's Celebration of Life here.