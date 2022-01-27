Posted: Jan 27, 2022 10:04 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2022 10:04 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation is promoting Harvest Land’s Cultural Gardener Class on Wednesday, February 2nd. This class will be focusing on forcing tulip bulbs and mosaic stepping stones. Those who register will be able to take their work home with them.

Availability to participate is limited and others will be put on a waiting list. Go to the Osage Nation website to register for the event set to take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Harvest Land is located at 102 Midland Street in Pawhuska.