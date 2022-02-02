Posted: Feb 02, 2022 12:59 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2022 1:05 AM

Tom Davis

UPDATED February 2, 2022 1:52 AM

A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

A mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with heaviest snow totals along and north of Interstate 44.

Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts around one quarter inch possible across far northwest Arkansas.

Travel could be impacted as early as late tonight through the morning commute Wednesday as more widespread wintry precipitation will expand across the region beginning mid-afternoon Wednesday and become heavy Wednesday evening through the early morning hours Thursday.

Expect travel conditions to become hazardous. Localized power outages should also be anticipated as winds increase and interact with any ice coated power lines.

Dangerous wind chill values will also develop Wednesday night with values of zero to minus 5 degrees likely.

.