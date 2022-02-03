Posted: Feb 03, 2022 12:01 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2022 12:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Snow and ice impacts much of northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas with more winter weather in the forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer with our partners at KOTV News on 6 gaves us a preview on Thursday morning of what's still to come. Meyer says our area has seen anywhere between four to seven inches of a snow and sleet mix. He says an additional one to three inches is possible for your Thursday in eastern Oklahoma, which will bring totals up to seven to ten inches in some locations. This includes ice with sleet, and snow.

Meyer says freezing rain did not turn out to be as much as a factor in Wednesday night's storm. He says bitter cold is a major player as temperatures on Thursday night are expected to be near zero in multiple areas. Improvement in temperatures is expected to be slow as things are not anticipated to get warmer until Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

To keep up with weather related closings, click here.