Posted: Feb 18, 2022 1:25 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2022 1:25 PM

Garrett Giles

A Claremore woman who injured one child and put second at risk when she drove while under the influence of illegal substances pleads guilty in federal court.

Ashley Nicole Blizzard, 33, pleaded guilty to child abuse in Indian Country and child neglect in Indian Country. If the plea agreement is accepted by U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan, Blizzard will spend four years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Judge Eagan will sentence Blizzard on June 14, 2022.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said:

“Ashley Blizzard acted recklessly when she placed two children in harm’s way while driving under the influence. Thankfully the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office answered the call for assistance and quickly located and stopped Blizzard. They are to be commended for their swift action to protect the young child inside the vehicle.”

Blizzard admitted that on Feb. 28, 2020, she harmed the health, safety and welfare of an 11-year-old child by striking him with a vehicle and hitting his arm while in front of a Claremore home. The child was trying to stop Blizzard from driving under the influence with a 2-year-old in her vehicle. Blizzard further stated that she failed to protect the 2-year-old child from exposure to the use or possession of illegal drugs or illegal activities, admitting that she drove the vehicle while under the influence of illegal substances and while the toddler sat on top of a broken meth pipe in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The child was also unrestrained.

Deputies from the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office located the defendant, stopped her, then took her into custody after finding her license was revoked and locating drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The children are citizens of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. The crime occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation.

The FBI and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Paisner is prosecuting the case.