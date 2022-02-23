Posted: Feb 23, 2022 1:15 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2022 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

A Hominy woman who died in a single-vehicle accident near Pawhuska on Monday morning was also a former Osage Nation Indian Princess and Osage Nation employee. Alyssa R. Hamilton served as Osage Nation Princess in 2015 and 2016. The 22-year old was also the Kihekah Steh Princess in 2017.

Osage Nation flags were already being flown at half-staff to honor the life of former Osage Tribal Council member Dudley Whitehorn. The Osage News reports that this is the first time flags have been lowered to half-staff for a current Osage Nation employee. Hamilton worked as a member of the Osage Nation Tax Commission.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage News.)