“Navigating Effective Customer Service” will be the topic during the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s next Women in Business function.

Deborah Love Bradshaw will give the presentation on Wednesday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club at 1901 Price Road. Chamber President Sherri Wilt says the topic focuses on workforce retention while providing effective and exceptional customer service. She says you will learn how teach team members how to manage difficult situations and communicate more effectively.

Cost is $25 per person. Lunch is included. Visit bartlesville.com for more details.