Posted: Mar 01, 2022 10:07 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2022 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

Are you looking for a fun night out for the families, friends, couples or organizations? This is the show for you.

The 2022 OK Cooking School featuring Jamie Dunn is on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at the Bartlesville Community Center and will highlight special guests from the surrounding area as they demonstrate recipes live.

Each attendee will also receive a goodie bag full of items from sponsors. We are also bringing back the local cookbook, which has family-favorite recipes from listeners in the area.

Showtime is 6:30 pm!

Tickets are now available online at www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com or 300 SE Adams Blvd. Bartlesville, OK for $11

VIP Tickets - $28 available at Bartlesville Radio (1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.)

(With a VIP Ticket you get an exclusive VIP Booth Browsing at 4:30, Front Row VIP Seating, a VIP exclusive demo and tasting at 5:30.

Group Discount for groups 4 or More

For Corporate & Group Discounts or VIP/Tour

Available at: Bartlesville Radio; Call 918-336-1001