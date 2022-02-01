Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Bartlesville

Posted: Mar 02, 2022 9:24 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2022 9:31 AM

OKM Music Festival Tickets Go On Sale March 11th

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
 
Our 38th Season lineup is here. OKM Music is holding its 38th season as Oklahoma’s Premier Music Festival, June 9-13 in Bartlesville, OK. with a live stream offering through Bartlesville Radio.
 
Appearing on COMMUNUTY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless with OKM Music announced that tickets for this year's festival shows will go on sale Friday, March 11, 2022, at noon.
 
The Festival Kickoff features the Bartlesville Civic Ballet, the Sarah Maud Band, the Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra and the Movie Screening of  "Top Hat" Thursday, June 9, 7:00 pm at the Tower Center at Unity Square. Under 20: FREE; General Admission: $10; and Premium: $25 Includes VIP Seating.
 
Friday, June 10, 5:00 pm at Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve is COUNTRY NIGHT with Madi McGuire and the Hot Club of Cowtown. Fireworks will be featured following the show. Children 12 & Under: FREE; Student (13-20): $35; General Admission: $55;  and Premium: $100 Includes VIP Parking & Seating.
 
 
Here is the entire lineup:
 

2022 Mainstage Artist

 

FESTIVAL KICK-OFF

Bartlesville Civic Ballet
Sarah Maud Band
Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra

Movie Screening: Top Hat

Thursday, June 9, 7:00 pm
Gates open at 6:30 pm
Tower Center at Unity Square

  • Under 20: FREE
  • General Admission: $10
  • Premium: $25
    • Includes VIP Seating
Join us for a fun evening of dance performances, live music, and food trucks. The Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra will provide the live soundtrack while you view the 1935 classic musical film, Top Hat.

Learn more about:

Bartlesville Civic Ballet
Sarah Maud + Band
Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra

COUNTRY NIGHT

Madi McGuire

Hot Club of Cowtown

Friday, June 10, 5:00 pm
Gates open at 4:30 pm
Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve

  • Children 12 & Under: FREE
  • Student (13-20): $35
  • General Admission: $55
  • Premium: $100
    • Includes VIP Parking & Seating

Join us for the sweet sounds of country music at the site Will Rogers called “the most unique place in this country.” Enjoy the cuisine of locally-owned food trucks and take a moment to view the wildlife roaming the Osage Hills. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display that compliments the stars of the night.

Learn more about:

Madi McGuire
Hot Club of Cowtown
 

AN EVENING OF JAZZ

Catherine Russell

Saturday, June 11, 7:00 pm
Bartlesville Community Center

  • Children 12 & Under: FREE
  • Student (13-20): $50
  • General Admission: $65
  • Premium: $75
    • Includes VIP Seating
Learn more about Catherine Russell

BLUEGRASS IN THE AFTERNOON

Amanda Cook Band

Sunday, June 12, 4:00 pm
Bartlesville Community Center

  • Children 12 & Under: FREE
  • Student (13-20): $10
  • General Admission: $35
  • Premium: $50
  • Includes VIP Seating
Learn more about Amanda Cook 

FESTIVAL FINALE: Join us for a progressive classical concert that takes place throughout the beautiful Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa. View the art and sip cocktails on the Terrace while listening to the Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra. Then enjoy an intimate concert by the Balourdet String Quartet in the Patti Johnson Willson Hall. Next, move to the Rotunda for canapés and wine while being serenaded by the musical talents of harpist, Lorelei Barton. Afterwards, return to the Patti Johnson Willson Hall for the final concert of the season by Verona Quartet. Your night will end with coffee and dessert in the Rotunda.

FESTIVAL FINALE:
PROGRESSIVE CLASSICAL CONCERT
Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra Lorelei Barton
Balourdet Quartet Verona Quartet
Monday, June 13, 5:30 pm
Philbrook Museum of Art, Tulsa
Premium: $100
 

Learn more about:

Balourdet Quartet
Verona Quartet
Lorelei Barton
Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra
 
 
 
 
 
 


« Back to News