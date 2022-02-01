News
OKM Music Festival Tickets Go On Sale March 11th
2022 Mainstage Artist
FESTIVAL KICK-OFF
Bartlesville Civic Ballet
Sarah Maud Band
Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra
Movie Screening: Top Hat
Thursday, June 9, 7:00 pm
Gates open at 6:30 pm
Tower Center at Unity Square
- Under 20: FREE
- General Admission: $10
-
Premium: $25
- Includes VIP Seating
Learn more about:
COUNTRY NIGHT
Madi McGuire
Hot Club of Cowtown
Friday, June 10, 5:00 pm
Gates open at 4:30 pm
Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve
- Children 12 & Under: FREE
- Student (13-20): $35
- General Admission: $55
-
Premium: $100
- Includes VIP Parking & Seating
Join us for the sweet sounds of country music at the site Will Rogers called “the most unique place in this country.” Enjoy the cuisine of locally-owned food trucks and take a moment to view the wildlife roaming the Osage Hills. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display that compliments the stars of the night.
Learn more about:
AN EVENING OF JAZZ
Catherine Russell
Saturday, June 11, 7:00 pm
Bartlesville Community Center
- Children 12 & Under: FREE
- Student (13-20): $50
- General Admission: $65
-
Premium: $75
- Includes VIP Seating
BLUEGRASS IN THE AFTERNOON
Amanda Cook Band
Sunday, June 12, 4:00 pm
Bartlesville Community Center
- Children 12 & Under: FREE
- Student (13-20): $10
- General Admission: $35
- Premium: $50
- Includes VIP Seating
FESTIVAL FINALE: Join us for a progressive classical concert that takes place throughout the beautiful Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa. View the art and sip cocktails on the Terrace while listening to the Tulsa Baroque Honors Orchestra. Then enjoy an intimate concert by the Balourdet String Quartet in the Patti Johnson Willson Hall. Next, move to the Rotunda for canapés and wine while being serenaded by the musical talents of harpist, Lorelei Barton. Afterwards, return to the Patti Johnson Willson Hall for the final concert of the season by Verona Quartet. Your night will end with coffee and dessert in the Rotunda.
Learn more about:
