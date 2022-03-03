Posted: Mar 03, 2022 9:49 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2022 11:20 AM

Garrett Giles

A feasibility study presentation gives the Washington County Public Facilities Authority the most promising news about the possibility of a new fairgrounds site.

Chairman Mike Bouvier says Wednesday evening's meeting was the most enthusiastic meeting by far as momentum builds for the Green Country Expo Center (pictured right). Bouvier says there is plenty of support for new fairgrounds as they keep pressing forward. He says the vision for Washington County's students to have a state-of-the-art facility for FFA and other activities is starting to move, which is exciting to say the least.

Bouvier says the feasibility study is not complete until they get ahold of everyone. He says the work could be done within the next couple of weeks. Approximately 16 people/private donors have been contacted so far. The report will be brought back before the Authority at a later date.

A public campaign to support the efforts for the new fairgrounds is anticipated to launch in future, too. According to Wednesday's presentation, the Green Country Expo Center may be established north of West 2400 Road and No Limit Powersports in Washington County. This location is west of US Highway 75 and south of Bartlesville.

Bouvier and Vice Chairman Lester Gagan will speak to the Cattlemen's Association at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey on Saturday night. Bouvier says they will provide additional information and take questions during the event. He says they want to continually be engaged with the public about this project.

The grand total cost for the Green Country Expo Center as listed in the feasibility report is $41,961,253. A breakdown of the costs can be found below:

Site Acquisition and Development

A spacious, high visibility 50-acre site near the geographic center of Washington County, Oklahoma, has been secured to serve as home for the Green Country Expo. Site development costs include grading, paving, ample parking for passenger vehicles, RVs, trucks and trailers, driveways, signage, and drainage structures.

Total cost: $8,918,138

Building Construction

The Green Country Expo is designed to serve the central states as the destination for agriculture, sports, business exhibitions, rodeo, gatherings, competitions, the Washington County Free Fair, and more. Key facilities include:

All weather Indoor Arena featuring 140’ x 250’ floor

Arena seating for 2,131 spectators

Exhibitions Hall featuring a flexible 30,000 square foot design

Two livestock barns with 174 stalls

Outdoor warm-up Arena (100’ x 200’)

County Extension Offices

Administrative space

Conference Rooms

Concession Sales and Kitchen

Total cost: $28,694,902

Equipment and Furnishings

High stakes competitions and exhibitions call for high impact communications. The Expo package is rounded out with major Arena Signage/display systems, High Tech audio systems, moveable curtain walls in the Exhibit Hall, Integrated video displays throughout the campus, flexible livestock pens, adjustable seating systems, and security/data/communications technology.

Total cost: $4,348,213

A timeline for the project was also released in the report. That timeline is listed as follows:

Winter 2022 – Fundraising Feasibility Study

Winter / Spring 2022 – Donor Campaign

Summer 2022 – Bond Election Campaign

Summer 2022 – Bond Election

Fall 2022 – Sell Bonds

Fall 2022 – Obtain Construction Bids

Fall 2022 – Select Contractor

2022-2023 – Construction

Early 2024 – Grand Opening

Early 2024 – Place in Service

2026 – Achieve Full Utilization

For a full look at the feasibility study presented by Kent Stroman to the Washington County Public Facilities Authority, click here.