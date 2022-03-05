Posted: Mar 05, 2022 9:55 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2022 10:09 PM

Tom Davis

Topping off a week of showing the livestock the 4H and FFA kids have raised at the Washington County Jr.Livestock Show was the Annual Premium Sale.

The evening began with a dinner and was followed by somw special recognitions. Brian Little was recognized as the World Champion Auctioneer to a standing ovation. Another standing ovation was given Monty Layton, who is retiring as the Ag Instructor at Copan High School.

SHOWMANSHIP CLASS WINNERS

SWINE:

Jr: Dellaney Eden

Int: Trenton Hatheway

Sr: Jaci Sumner

SHEEP:

Jr: Harper Minor

Int: Kennedy Kramer

Sr: Dally Harp

BEEF:

Jr: Rian French

Int: Will Adcock

Sr: Josh Heurtz

GOAT:

Jr: Rian French

Int: Izzy Lewis

Sr: Rian Davis

MEAT RABBITS:

Jr: Levi Moses

Int: Sadie Moses

Sr: Kira Hatelstead

BROILERS:

Jr: Kayin Smith

Int: Simon Blum

Sr: Kira Hatelstead