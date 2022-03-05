News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 05, 2022 9:55 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2022 10:09 PM
WCJLS 41st Annual Premium Sale
Tom Davis
Topping off a week of showing the livestock the 4H and FFA kids have raised at the Washington County Jr.Livestock Show was the Annual Premium Sale.
The evening began with a dinner and was followed by somw special recognitions. Brian Little was recognized as the World Champion Auctioneer to a standing ovation. Another standing ovation was given Monty Layton, who is retiring as the Ag Instructor at Copan High School.
SHOWMANSHIP CLASS WINNERS
SWINE:
Jr: Dellaney Eden
Int: Trenton Hatheway
Sr: Jaci Sumner
SHEEP:
Jr: Harper Minor
Int: Kennedy Kramer
Sr: Dally Harp
BEEF:
Jr: Rian French
Int: Will Adcock
Sr: Josh Heurtz
GOAT:
Jr: Rian French
Int: Izzy Lewis
Sr: Rian Davis
MEAT RABBITS:
Jr: Levi Moses
Int: Sadie Moses
Sr: Kira Hatelstead
BROILERS:
Jr: Kayin Smith
Int: Simon Blum
Sr: Kira Hatelstead
FINAL SALES SHEET COMING SOON
« Back to News