Posted: Mar 08, 2022 11:19 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2022 11:46 AM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church is loading up on groceries to give away to those that need it most in the Bartlesville area.

Convoy of Hope brought a truck load of food to Spirit Church, located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville, on Tuesday (pictured courtesy of Spirit Church). The free grocery giveaway will take place at Spirit on Wednesday, March 9, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Those that are in need of food are welcome to grab groceries. If you know someone or a neighbor that is in need but is unable to attend, you can grab groceries for them.

Spirit Church encourages you to spread the news as they look to bring the love, joy and peace of Jesus Christ into our community.