Posted: Mar 11, 2022 1:20 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2022 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

American Legion Post 344 in Ramona leads the charge in revitalizing the group to be more open to younger veterans and families across Oklahoma.

A WORD FROM A STATE COMMANDER

State Commander Charles O'Leary of Hominy attended the American Legion Post 344 meeting on Thursday night. O'Leary says Post 344 in Ramona is leading the way when it comes continuing the traditions of service and honor that they learn in the military. He says the Legion is facing a dilemma when it comes to being welcoming to younger veterans.

The goal is to pivot away from a sour attitude to be more inviting to younger veterans and their families. Commander O'Leary says they want to do more family-oriented and outdoor activities to get people involved with the Legion. He says they want to show support while inviting those that served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Desert Storm to join them.

O'Leary served in Vietnam and Afghanistan during his military career. O'Leary says there are 22 suicides among veterans that served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Desert Strom per day. He says the message they want to get out is that those veterans need the Legion more than the Legion needs them.

Communication is key, as O'Leary notes that Vietnam and Afghanistan veterans alike can talk about similarities in their service. O'Leary points to the helicopter leaving the Vietnamese embassy in 1975 and how similar it was to America's withdrawal from the Kabul Airport just last summer. He says veterans understand veterans.

Pictured left: State Commander Charles O'Leary addresses American Legion Post 344 in Ramona on Thursday night.

All branches of the military are involved in the Legion. O'Leary is a 35-year Army veteran that went in as a private in 1967. He says there is comradery in the Legion amongst veterans and their families.

Post Commander Lester Gagan says having Commander O'Leary in attendance was an honor.Gagan says they appreciate him taking time out of his busy schedule to join them for fellowship and conversation. He says they are active in helping veterans, especially a younger generation that served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Desert Storm.

American Legion Post 334 won the state's Americanism Award last year. Commander Gagan says they had the largest increase in membership in the Legion throughout Oklahoma, which led to the honor. He says they are starting to see an excitement within the Post as young service members contact them about joining.

Gagan (pictured right) asks you to come out and support them when Post 344 holds fundraisers. Gagan says the veterans they are helping are your people, too. He says getting more people involved from all walks of life is the best way he knows how to build a stronger community.

O'Leary would thank the Bartlesville listening area for supporting veterans. He says northeast Oklahoma is full of patriotism and support for veterans.

A NEW VSO OFFICER TO HELP YOU JOIN AMERICAN LEGION 344

Sharon Reese-McGlory of Bartlesville was one of 18 people that graduated on Thursday from the Department of American Legion for accredited Veteran Service Officers (VSO) for the State of Oklahoma. McGlory says she is excited because she can now train, teach, and go into the Veterans Administration system to see the status of any veteran in the area. She says she has been elected for District 1 Alpha Adjutant for the State of Oklahoma American Legion, and will proudly represent Post 334 as well.

All the work they do is through Veterans Connection Organization (VCO), which is led by McGlory. McGlory says American Legion Post 344 will get all the credit for the veterans that they provide services to in the future. She says her post will get to turn that into the State of Oklahoma American Legion as they strive to be at the top when it comes to veteran services.

McGlory (pictured left) says you can drop by VCO to register to join Post 344. She says veterans are more than welcome to join their Post. VCO is a one-stop resource center for veterans.

To learn more about VCO, you can visit their website here. You can drop by VCO's offices in the Tri County Tech Strategy Center, located at 6105 SE Nowata Road in Bartlesville, Tuesday through Thursday. American Legion Post 344 meets in the Ramona Community Center at 400 Veterans Boulevard on the second Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. They hold a breakfast and bingo event one Saturday out of every month, too.

American Legion Post 344 does everything from giving scholarships to high school students in the area to participating in color guard/honor guard services throughout northeast Oklahoma. They provide top notch resources to veterans and take pride in community outreach opportunities as well.

KEEPING AND RESTORING THE PAST

The building American Legion Post 344 calls home in Ramona has been around since 1905. Commander Gagan says they have been a Legion there since 1948. Gagan says the Legion in Ramona was about to die on the vine until several members decided to take action to bring it back to its former glory. He says they would go on to secure a large grant and spend $100,000 to remodel the whole facility.

The interior – aside from the sheet rock – is original. Commander Gagan says the rock exterior of the facility is original, too. Gagan says the building was once a horse livery station. He says the building is a cornerstone of Post 334 and the Ramona community.