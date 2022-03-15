Posted: Mar 15, 2022 12:55 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2022 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

An E911 Dispatcher is named the City of Bartlesville's March Employee of the Month.

City Manager Mike Bailey congratulated Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) Dispatcher Hannah Harbour-Secondine after she received the honor on Tuesday. Harbour-Secondine was recognized by the City's Employee Advisor Committee for her leadership role in the Police Explorer program. She received $25 in Chamber Bucks, a day at the movies, and eight hours of special vacation.

Harbour-Secondine's involvement in the BPD's Explorer program includes interacting with 14 to 21 year old students and training them for a possible future in law enforcement. The program is administered through the Boy Scouts of America and requires them to meet a very high standard both professionally and personally.

Photo courtesy: the BPD and the City of Bartlesville.