City of Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 15, 2022 12:55 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2022 1:00 PM
City Names E911 Dispatcher as Employee of the Month
An E911 Dispatcher is named the City of Bartlesville's March Employee of the Month.
City Manager Mike Bailey congratulated Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) Dispatcher Hannah Harbour-Secondine after she received the honor on Tuesday. Harbour-Secondine was recognized by the City's Employee Advisor Committee for her leadership role in the Police Explorer program. She received $25 in Chamber Bucks, a day at the movies, and eight hours of special vacation.
Harbour-Secondine's involvement in the BPD's Explorer program includes interacting with 14 to 21 year old students and training them for a possible future in law enforcement. The program is administered through the Boy Scouts of America and requires them to meet a very high standard both professionally and personally.
Photo courtesy: the BPD and the City of Bartlesville.
