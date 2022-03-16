Posted: Mar 16, 2022 10:24 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2022 10:24 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville has created an ordinance that allows actions to be taken against a person who allows the, “habitual howling, yelping, barking or other annoyance by the owner, keeper or possessor of any dog or other animal.”

If you feel this is happening, call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001 to report it. An officer will then come see if a noise nuisance is occurring, which means the animals must be making a noise when the officer is present. If so, the owner will be given an oral warning.

A second violation within the next 14 days may result in a citation being issued. The ordinance states that the maximum penalty for a first conviction is a suspended sentence. Convictions thereafter would result in a fine imposed not to exceed $50.