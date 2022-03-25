Posted: Mar 25, 2022 8:58 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2022 9:04 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville’s Felon Friday post lists Justin Key as a wanted suspect.

Key is wanted for Feloniously Pointing a Firearm.

Pictured below is Key's ODCRs listing his past arrests and charges.

You can send anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville at p3tips.com.

You can call their hotline at 918.336.CLUE.

