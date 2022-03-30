Posted: Mar 30, 2022 2:40 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 2:40 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners authorized a resolution to call for an election to permit liquor sales in the county on Sundays. This was brought forward at Monday’s regularly scheduled commissioners meeting.

This is being done in attempt to keep tax dollars in Nowata County. A new retail liquor store is being opened in South Coffeyville and the passage of this resolution would deter customers from making purchases in Montgomery County, Kansas. District three commissioner Troy Friddle talks about the situation.

This item will be on the ballot for all Nowata County voters on June 28. It is a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ resolution and needs a majority of votes to pass or fail. For more information you can contact the Nowata County Election Board at 918-273-0710.