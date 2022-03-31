Posted: Mar 31, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday evening, Hillcrest Country Club was damaged, as trespassers vandalized the greens on holes 11 and 12. They also stole one of the flags and used a bunker rake to dig into the two greens. General Manager of Hillcrest Country Club, Nathan Johnson says they have no leads and any amount of damage hurts the course.

If you have any information regarding the vandalism, you are asked to call the Hillcrest Country Club at 918-333-0684 and ask for Johnson.