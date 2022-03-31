News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 31, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 2:06 PM
Hillcrest Country Club Gets Vandalized
Ty Loftis
On Wednesday evening, Hillcrest Country Club was damaged, as trespassers vandalized the greens on holes 11 and 12. They also stole one of the flags and used a bunker rake to dig into the two greens. General Manager of Hillcrest Country Club, Nathan Johnson says they have no leads and any amount of damage hurts the course.
If you have any information regarding the vandalism, you are asked to call the Hillcrest Country Club at 918-333-0684 and ask for Johnson.
(Photo courtesy of Hillcrest Country Club.)
