Posted: Apr 14, 2022 1:55 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

A whole slew of candidates have filed for the governor position in Oklahoma, including incumbent Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

Hofmeister, a Democrat, had her team file on her behalf on Wednesday afternoon as she is stuck at home with mild COVID-19 symptoms. She says Oklahoma voters are ready for a change in leadership.

On top of filing, Governor Stitt reflected on his promise to Oklahomans to sign every piece of pro-life legislation that hits his desk, including the approval of Senate Bill 612 this week. Stitt says they want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. He says they want to outlaw abortion in the State of Oklahoma.

Others that have filed for Governor include:

----------

REPUBLICAN

Kevin Stitt

Mark Sherwood

Joel Kintsel

DEMOCRAT

Joy Hofmeister

Connie Johnson

LIBERTARIAN

Natalie Bruno

INDEPENDENT

Ervin Stone Yen

----------

Candidates have until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15, to file for County and State offices in Oklahoma.