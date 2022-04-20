Posted: Apr 20, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2022 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to spend an ART-full day of demonstrations at the Bartlesville Art Association, 500 S. Dewey Ave. (next to the Price Tower) and for touring working art studio at local artists’ homes.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Steven Russell with the Bartlesville Art Association said the event will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 10:00 am - 3 pm.

The event is sponsored by Steven Russell/McGraw Realtors

Free Art Demos at BAA

10 AM Painting & Drawing with Cris Sundquist

Cris is an accomplished oil painter and instructor. She studied Fine Arts and Art Education at the University of Kansas. Her appreciation for the uniqueness of people and landscapes, is conveyed in her work. She has a constant fascination with solving the problems of light, composition, and color in each painting and drawing endeavor. Cris is from Independence, KS.

11 AM Ceramics with Maurice Casad

Ceramics has been a long-time interest for Maurice, starting during his college years. Recently, he has revived that interest and started teaching a ceramic class at BAA. Maurice worked as Principle Architect for Phillips 66 before retirement. He and his wife Cathy live in Bartlesville.

12 PM Drawing with Brian Deorksen

Brian started studying and enjoying art after retirement in 2017. He picked up his pencil and began recreational drawing. He has focused on graphite drawings of his favorite subject, dogs. While working in the oil industry, his pencil designed some of the world’s finest Delayed Coking units for oil refineries around the world. Brian and his wife Teresa live in Bartlesville.

1 PM Hand crafted Jewery with Livi Diaz

Livi loves making hand crafted jewelry. Her unique designs are an example of her fanciful and bubbly personality. Livi studied dentistry at the Universidad Central de Venezuela. She has a great love for the arts and enjoys helping others find their talents. Livi and her husband live in Bartlesville.

2 PM Painting with Valerie Unruh

Valerie Unruh is a self-taught artist who enjoys oils, acrylic, pen and ink, graphite and colored pencil. She creates portraits, landscapes and still life. Valerie owns The Artist’s Retreat in Collinsville, OK where she teaches various classes to all ages.

Artist Home Studio Tours (map)

DOWNTOWN BARTLESVILLE:

Cheryl Bryan - Watercolorist

905 S Seneca Ave. (Downtown)

Cheryl is an accomplished watercolor artist. She is the facilitator for the BAA’s weekly Wednesday Open Studio. Cheryl loves the transparency, light, layers, glow and surprises that watercolor brings. She received a degree in Chemistry from OSU and a Master's degree at Texas A&I University in Corpus Christi Texas.

COLONIAL ESTATES/KENILWORTH

Fred Cook - Painter/Sculpture Garden

2741 Montrose Drive (Colonial Estates)

(Open 10am - 1pm only) Fred grew up in Iowa, and made his way to Oklahoma by way of the oil industry. Always having an interest in art, Fred studied watercolor. After retiring he resumed his interest in painting. Fred is inspired by the many people and places he has met and seen while traveling. Recently he has been exploring arrangements of colors and shapes while dabbling in abstracts. Fred is an avid supporter of the Arts in Bartlesville.

Janet Odden-Acrylic/Watercolor

1311 Hampden Road (Kenilworth)

Janet has been involved in the arts and arts administration for over 40 years. Since retirement, she has concentrated on honing her skills in acrylic and watercolor painting. She enjoys drawing and teaching budding artists. Janet and her husband have lived in Bartlesville 26 years.

Amy Jenkins-Watercolorist

2625 Kingston Drive (Colonial Estates)

Amy majored in Fine Art at Evangel University in Springfield, MO and completed a commercial art course at the Art Institute of Houston. She has worked as a commercial artist, calligrapher, and elementary art teacher. Since retiring from teaching, she has focused on watercolor painting.

Steve Russell -Oil painter

2609 SE Vicksburg (Colonial Estates)

While traveling and visiting several galleries, Steve and his wife Jana fell in love with the work of Carl Bork. They decided to buy a piece of his art to commemorate their vacation. That started a passion for collecting art and Steve’s interest in becoming a painter. After one painting workshop in 2018, he was hooked. Steve has been painting ever since.

SOONER PARK AREA:

Brad Glock - Woodturning

620 N Madison (1st home N of Park Hill, on east)

Brad turns wood, often destined for the landfill, into art. His first course in woodturning ignited his interest in finding new techniques to craft finer and more interesting pieces. Brad believes woodturning, as an artistic medium, is boundless. He is drawn to hollow forms, vases and boxes. In the last few years, Brad has experimented with surface modifications through carving, texturing, burning or application of paints and or metals.

Steven Graham Painter/Boomerangs/Costume designer

Steven will demonstrate painting & boomerangs at Sooner Park Play Tower from 10am-12pm

Steven is an artist, public school art teacher, and direc-tor of the Bartlesville Art Association Summer Art Camp for kids. He has been an elementary art teacher for over 30 years. He enjoys painting, plein air work, costume and prop making, sculpture, and boomerang making. He especially likes to paint local Oklahoma subjects.

SOUTH BARTLESVILLE

Jarrett Cowden - Oil Painter

24158 North 3965 Road. (Near Moose Lodge Road. Take 2400 Road west off Hwy 75 then turn south on to 3965 Road)

Prior to moving to Bartlesville, Jarrett and his wife lived in Santa Fe for 10 years. That is where the art and beauty of the region inspired his creativity. An artist down the road helped Jarrett start oil painting and give him advice whenever he needed it. His wife Susan is his color consultant and best critic.

Carolyn Mock - Wildlife Oil Painter

3691 SE Washington Blvd (between Tractor Supply and Moose Lodge Road)