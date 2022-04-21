Posted: Apr 21, 2022 12:17 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Schlotzsky’s held their official grand opening on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and free giveaways for the first 100 people to show up. We were broadcasting live for the event and had a chance to speak with General Manager Josh Fuller about how the restaurant chain is expanding and says they offer more than just sandwiches.

Schlotzsky’s is located at 3813 E. Frank Phillips Blvd and they are open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.