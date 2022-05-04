Posted: May 04, 2022 4:05 PMUpdated: May 04, 2022 4:05 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata man had a federal indictment returned against him for a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Tyler Cody was named on the results of the May 2022 Federal Grand Jury A as announced by United States Attorney Clint Johnson.

Cody was allegedly speeding and unlawfully passed another vehicle in a no passing zone. Cody’s vehicle struck one motorist’s vehicle as he attempted to pass it and then collided head-on with a second vehicle, killing the driver. The incident occurred on May 28, 2020, in Nowata County.

The FBI and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are the investigative agencies.