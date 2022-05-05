Posted: May 05, 2022 9:56 AMUpdated: May 05, 2022 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter invited everyone to the annual local prayer event for the National Day of Prayer tonight at 7:00 p.m. at HeartMatters, 3401 Price Road in Bartlesville.

This year celebrates 71 years of Prayer for America, 1952-2022. A local interdenominational committee is organizing the Bartlesville prayer event. Local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders will be participating in the service.

As our nation struggles with foreign and domestic threats, economic insecurity, cultural tensions, and challenges to basic constitutional rights, citizens of the United States are preparing to heed the call by our elected leaders to exercise one of their most precious freedoms – the right to gather, turn to God, and pray. In response, millions will assemble at thousands of local events across the nation, where they will take time out of their daily schedules to intercede on behalf of their community, their nation, and their leaders.

The National Day of Prayer is not just a vital part of American’s heritage, but is as relevant and critical today as it was at the first call by our Continental Congress in 1775. Established in public law by a joint resolution of Congress signed by President Truman in 1952, then amended to designate the day under the 100th Congress and President Reagan in 1988, it states that “The President shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups and as individuals.”