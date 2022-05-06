Posted: May 06, 2022 12:19 PMUpdated: May 06, 2022 12:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear has announced that six Osage Nation Cabinet Secretaries will counsel the Chief on various matters in their respective offices. This comes after Standing Bear made an Executive Order approving an Executive Branch Organizational Chart to include Section 14 Enterprises, Boards and Commissions, a Treasurer and the Cabinet Secretaries.

The Osage Nation population has grown from 17,648 to 24,292 over the last eight years. This is why Standing Bear says it is important they make changes to accommodate a growing population.

“Each one of these secretaries has incredible knowledge and experience to continue supporting the needs of our thriving Nation.”

Serving in these roles include Teresa Bledsoe, who will oversee Social Services, Casey Johnson will look over Development, Vann Bighorse will oversee Language, Culture and Education, Jann Hayman, will be responsible for Natural Resources, James Weignant will be Secretary of Administration and Nick Williams will watch over Public Safety.