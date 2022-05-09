Posted: May 09, 2022 11:48 AMUpdated: May 09, 2022 11:48 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Extension Office will hold a free Youth ATV Safety and Rider Class for anyone who is 12 to 18 years old on Wednesday, May 25. This partnership between the ATV Safety Institute (ASI) and OSU Extension is teaching young people to safety ride ATV’s.

During this important class, youth will learn about safe riding strategies and the golden rules when operating an ATV. They will be learning about the right size of ATV for them, how to dress when riding an ATV and how to correctly operate the ATV.

The class will have two parts: an online course at home and the hands-on riding course at the OSU Extension Office. Families can sign up for a morning session or an afternoon session. Participants will complete the online course before attending the in-person class.

Participants can pick to attend a morning or afternoon session. Space is limited and signups close at 4:00pm on May 20, 2022.

To sign up call the OSU Extension Office at 918.534.2216.