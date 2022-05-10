Posted: May 10, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: May 10, 2022 2:24 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man is set to appear in Washington County court on Wednesday. Christopher Dodson is set on the disposition docket where he could possibly enter a plea on charges of possessing child pornography. Dodson is also set for a sentencing review on a conviction for lewd proposals to a minor in June 2020.

Dodson was charged with a felony count in June 2021 for possessing pornographic images of a 16-year-old girl on his phone. The defendant was also arrested in December 2019 a after a sexual incident with an 11-year-old girl in a church bathroom in Ramona. Dodson was charged as a youthful offender. The defendant has yet to be sentenced for the first incident.

Dodson had previously entered a not guilty plea on the child pornography charges. The defendant previously posted a $10,000 bond in June 2021 and has been out of custody since then.